Maharashtra Mahayuti Alliance Sweeps Municipal Polls

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra claimed victory in the municipal polls, securing 4,422 out of 6,851 seats. The BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP were the primary winners, while Congress and allies also gained some. Municipal president posts predominantly went to the ruling alliance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance emerged victorious with a significant win in the recent municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in Maharashtra, securing 4,422 out of the total 6,851 seats, according to officials.

The State Election Commission data showed that the BJP claimed 2,431 seats, Shiv Sena took 1,025, and NCP captured 966. Elections on eight seats were deferred due to candidate fatalities.

Polling occurred for 246 municipal councils and 42 nagar panchayats on December 2 and 20, with results announced on December 21. Opposition parties like Congress garnered 824 seats, while their allies NCP (SP) and Shiv Sena (UBT) acquired 256 and 244 seats, respectively. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition also claimed 207 out of 288 municipal president positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

