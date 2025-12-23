Bride Flees with Fortune: Fraudulent Wedding Scam Unveiled

In a shocking case of deceit, a bride allegedly fled with Rs 6 lakh worth of cash and jewellery just five days after marrying a 34-year-old man from Beed district, according to local law enforcement.

The groom, Sanjay Pawar from Gandalwadi in Patoda tehsil, met the woman named Rupali Balu Dishaganj through intermediaries. He reported the incident, leading to the registration of a First Information Report.

The marriage, which was conducted through a notarised agreement and followed by traditional rituals, was overshadowed as further investigations revealed a network of fraudsters, including intermediaries and a woman posing as the bride's aunt. Authorities have noted at least two similar incidents in the district.

(With inputs from agencies.)