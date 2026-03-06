Tragic Discovery in Beed: Young Man Found Dead Near Bus Stand

In a tragic incident in Beed city, Maharashtra, locals stumbled upon the lifeless body of a 25-year-old man behind a bus stand on Friday morning.

The deceased, identified as Syed Naushad, was a resident of the Islampura area. His discovery prompted immediate police involvement, with the authorities being alerted in the early hours.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem examination and have detained two individuals for questioning amid an ongoing investigation into the potential circumstances surrounding the death.

(With inputs from agencies.)