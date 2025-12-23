Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Panic at Itarsi Ordnance Factory

An email bomb threat to Itarsi's ordnance factory triggered a comprehensive search, but nothing suspicious was found. The warning came to the factory's official address, claiming a bomb would detonate by noon. Authorities are investigating the threat's origin using cyber resources.

  • Country:
  • India

An email threatening a bomb explosion at Itarsi's ordnance factory caused significant alarm, urging immediate police response and a thorough investigation by authorities.

Despite extensive search efforts involving bomb squads and detection units, no suspicious items were discovered at the defense production facility.

The police are employing cyber investigation tools to trace the origin of the threatening email and identify the perpetrator, reflecting the gravity of the situation.

