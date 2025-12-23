Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul Unveils Key Findings

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Chhattisgarh's electoral rolls found 1,79,043 duplicate registrations, representing 1% of the electorate. The exercise involved extensive verification, revealing over 6 lakh deceased voters and more than 19 lakh relocations. Final updated rolls will be published on February 21, following hearings and verifications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 23-12-2025 21:56 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:56 IST
Chhattisgarh's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul Unveils Key Findings
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh discovered that 1% of the voters, equating to 1,79,043 individuals, were registered at multiple locations. This finding emerged from an extensive review process involving the state's Chief Electoral Officer's office.

Out of over 2.12 crore electors, a significant 87% engaged in the enumeration phase. The door-to-door verification unearthed 6,42,234 deceased voters, with another 19,13,540 either relocated or not present at their registered addresses. The findings underlined an ongoing issue of voter registration and participation patterns.

The electoral rolls update, which saw the involvement of district and political officials, will move into a claims and objections period from December 23 to January 22. Final rolls are slated for publication on February 21, culminating the first phase of SIR across multiple states and Union Territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025