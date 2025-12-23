Chhattisgarh's Comprehensive Electoral Roll Overhaul Unveils Key Findings
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of Chhattisgarh's electoral rolls found 1,79,043 duplicate registrations, representing 1% of the electorate. The exercise involved extensive verification, revealing over 6 lakh deceased voters and more than 19 lakh relocations. Final updated rolls will be published on February 21, following hearings and verifications.
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Chhattisgarh discovered that 1% of the voters, equating to 1,79,043 individuals, were registered at multiple locations. This finding emerged from an extensive review process involving the state's Chief Electoral Officer's office.
Out of over 2.12 crore electors, a significant 87% engaged in the enumeration phase. The door-to-door verification unearthed 6,42,234 deceased voters, with another 19,13,540 either relocated or not present at their registered addresses. The findings underlined an ongoing issue of voter registration and participation patterns.
The electoral rolls update, which saw the involvement of district and political officials, will move into a claims and objections period from December 23 to January 22. Final rolls are slated for publication on February 21, culminating the first phase of SIR across multiple states and Union Territories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
