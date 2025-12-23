Greta Thunberg Arrested in London: Protests Highlight Palestine Action's Struggles

Renowned activist Greta Thunberg was detained in central London on Tuesday. She was expressing support for pro-Palestinian activists currently on a hunger strike to protest their imprisonment while awaiting trial.

The protest group, Prisoners for Palestine, distributed a video showing Thunberg holding a sign advocating for the hunger strikers and the organization itself, banned by the British government as a terrorist group earlier this year.

Eight members of Palestine Action have undertaken a hunger strike to contest their detention without bail they face in advance of their trial. The strikes have reached a dangerous phase, according to the organization, yet the government remains steadfast in deferring to the courts on related decisions.

