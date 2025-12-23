Left Menu

Greta Thunberg Arrested in London: Protests Highlight Palestine Action's Struggles

Greta Thunberg was arrested in London while backing pro-Palestinian activists staging a hunger strike against their imprisonment. The group, Prisoners for Palestine, was banned as a terrorist organization. Demonstrators claim their detention without bail is unjust, calling attention to the critical condition of hunger strikers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 23-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Renowned activist Greta Thunberg was detained in central London on Tuesday. She was expressing support for pro-Palestinian activists currently on a hunger strike to protest their imprisonment while awaiting trial.

The protest group, Prisoners for Palestine, distributed a video showing Thunberg holding a sign advocating for the hunger strikers and the organization itself, banned by the British government as a terrorist group earlier this year.

Eight members of Palestine Action have undertaken a hunger strike to contest their detention without bail they face in advance of their trial. The strikes have reached a dangerous phase, according to the organization, yet the government remains steadfast in deferring to the courts on related decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

