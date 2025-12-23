Mystery Surrounds Liberian Student's Tragic Fall in Chhattisgarh

A Liberian student pursuing an MBA in Chhattisgarh has died under mysterious circumstances, raising several questions about his tragic fall from a residential building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Initial findings indicate a heated argument with an international female acquaintance moments before the incident.

Sam Paor Juday, 28, a Kalinga University student, was allegedly involved in a dispute with the woman, who, accompanied by her boyfriend, accused him of misconduct, leading to a tense situation. Panicking, Sam reportedly fled upwards, eventually falling from the fourth floor, police revealed Tuesday.

The investigation, led by Raipur's Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle, is exploring various angles, including surveying CCTV footage and questioning multiple individuals. While the woman and her boyfriend have been questioned, no eyewitnesses have reportedly observed any assault on Sam prior to his fatal fall.