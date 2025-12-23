Left Menu

Mystery Surrounds Liberian Student's Tragic Fall in Chhattisgarh

Sam Paor Juday, a Liberian MBA student, died after falling from a building in Chhattisgarh under suspicious circumstances. A preliminary investigation suggests an altercation with a woman may have led to the incident. Police are investigating various angles, including reviewing CCTV footage and questioning several people.

Updated: 23-12-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 21:04 IST
A Liberian student pursuing an MBA in Chhattisgarh has died under mysterious circumstances, raising several questions about his tragic fall from a residential building in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar. Initial findings indicate a heated argument with an international female acquaintance moments before the incident.

Sam Paor Juday, 28, a Kalinga University student, was allegedly involved in a dispute with the woman, who, accompanied by her boyfriend, accused him of misconduct, leading to a tense situation. Panicking, Sam reportedly fled upwards, eventually falling from the fourth floor, police revealed Tuesday.

The investigation, led by Raipur's Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle, is exploring various angles, including surveying CCTV footage and questioning multiple individuals. While the woman and her boyfriend have been questioned, no eyewitnesses have reportedly observed any assault on Sam prior to his fatal fall.

