Delhi's Bus Services Transition: Enhancing Efficiency and Stability

The Delhi government has approved transferring bus operations from Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) to Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) to improve service quality, route efficiency, and employment stability for drivers and conductors. The change aims to enhance public transport efficiency and sustainability in Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:54 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:54 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has initiated a significant overhaul of its public transport sector, approving the transition of bus operations from the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) to the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC). This change is set to take effect from the next financial year, aiming to improve the quality and efficiency of bus services across the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta affirmed the decision, stating that the shift will facilitate better route rationalization and offer drivers and conductors greater job stability. Meanwhile, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa emphasized that bringing all operations under DTC will ensure improved service accountability and planning.

An official report indicates that this move will foster a more unified command structure within Delhi's public transport network, setting the stage for enhanced effectiveness and sustainability. Currently, DTC operates a fleet of 2,700 buses and is projected to phase out older models, while DIMTS plans to phase out its CNG buses by 2031.

(With inputs from agencies.)

