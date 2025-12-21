Left Menu

Air India Express Launches Probe into Pilot-Passenger Altercation

An external committee will be set up by Air India Express to investigate an incident where an off-duty pilot reportedly assaulted a passenger at the Delhi airport. The pilot has been suspended, and authorities have grounded him while an inquiry is conducted. The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed a formal investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 16:32 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 16:32 IST
Air India Express Launches Probe into Pilot-Passenger Altercation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Air India Express is poised to establish an external committee to delve into the recent altercation between an off-duty captain and a passenger at Delhi airport. Official sources disclosed that the committee, set to convene next week, aims to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The altercation occurred at Terminal 1 on Friday, leading to the immediate suspension of the pilot by the Tata Group-owned airline. A show cause notice has also been issued to the pilot, prompting a requisite explanation from him.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, expressing serious concern over the incident, has instructed the airline to ground the pilot pending inquiry. Meanwhile, the airline has reassured its unequivocal condemnation of such behavior and has initiated disciplinary procedures based on the inquiry's outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Price-Adjusted GDP Shows Asia and the Pacific at the Center of Global Economic Power

Asia’s Missing Exports: How Trade Delays and Policy Gaps Are Holding Back Growth

From Manufacturing Success to High Income: How Malaysia Must Rethink Its Growth Model

Making Nature Bankable: How China Is Unlocking Finance for Ecological Restoration

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025