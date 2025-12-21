Air India Express Launches Probe into Pilot-Passenger Altercation

Air India Express is poised to establish an external committee to delve into the recent altercation between an off-duty captain and a passenger at Delhi airport. Official sources disclosed that the committee, set to convene next week, aims to thoroughly investigate the incident.

The altercation occurred at Terminal 1 on Friday, leading to the immediate suspension of the pilot by the Tata Group-owned airline. A show cause notice has also been issued to the pilot, prompting a requisite explanation from him.

The Civil Aviation Ministry, expressing serious concern over the incident, has instructed the airline to ground the pilot pending inquiry. Meanwhile, the airline has reassured its unequivocal condemnation of such behavior and has initiated disciplinary procedures based on the inquiry's outcomes.

