Hindu Organizations Protest in Gurugram Against Bangladesh Atrocities

In a significant display of unity, Hindu organizations such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered in Gurugram on Tuesday to protest against the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protest saw participants marching from the old Civil Hospital to Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk, expressing their grievances through slogans and burning an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim Bangladeshi government.

Protesters called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their concerns, emphasizing that their demonstrations would persist until the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is fully addressed.

