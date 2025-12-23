Left Menu

Hindu Organizations Protest in Gurugram Against Bangladesh Atrocities

Hindu organizations, including the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, protested in Gurugram against the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh. The protesters marched from Civil Hospital to Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk, raising anti-Bangladesh slogans, and called for Indian Prime Minister Modi to intervene in the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 23-12-2025 22:33 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 22:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant display of unity, Hindu organizations such as the Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal gathered in Gurugram on Tuesday to protest against the violence faced by Hindus in Bangladesh.

The protest saw participants marching from the old Civil Hospital to Agarwal Dharamshala Chowk, expressing their grievances through slogans and burning an effigy of Muhammad Yunus, the Chief Adviser of the interim Bangladeshi government.

Protesters called on Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address their concerns, emphasizing that their demonstrations would persist until the violence against Hindus in Bangladesh is fully addressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

