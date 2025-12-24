Mysterious Disappearance: Jet Carrying Libyan Military Chief Lost After Takeoff
A jet carrying Libya's military chief of staff and four others lost radio contact after departing from Ankara, Turkey, towards Tripoli. The aircraft, which attempted an emergency landing over Ankara's Haymana district, was last heard at 1752 GMT, sparking concerns over its whereabouts.
On Tuesday, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya reported the disappearance of a jet carrying Libya's military chief of staff. The aircraft lost radio contact after taking off from Ankara, bound for Tripoli.
Yerlikaya revealed via X that radio signals ceased at 1752 GMT, shortly after the jet's 1710 GMT departure. Concerns rose as the aircraft, which signaled for an emergency landing over Haymana, Ankara, failed to re-establish contact.
The plane's last known attempt to communicate suggests potential technical issues or other emergencies, marking an urgent search for the missing jet and its prominent passenger.
