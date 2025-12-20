Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami Boosts Agro-Economic Potential

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated new food processing plants in Haridwar to enhance the state's industrial and agriculture economy. Emphasizing employment opportunities, Dhami detailed initiatives like the State Millet Mission to uplift farmers. He also discussed human-wildlife conflict solutions with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 14:25 IST
Uttarakhand CM Dhami Boosts Agro-Economic Potential
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a visit to Haridwar, signaling his dedication to revitalizing the state's industrial and agriculture-based economy. During his trip, CM Dhami inaugurated the MB Food Processing Plant in Bugghawala and a mushroom processing facility, marking a pivotal step in the region's development.

At the mushroom plant, Dhami was warmly received by a throng of workers and local residents who showered him with flowers. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister conducted an inspection to understand the production process. Underlining agricultural advancements, Dhami stated that innovations like mushroom cultivation are fostering local employment and self-reliance.

In a related development, Dhami engaged in talks with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav about human-wildlife conflicts in Uttarakhand. He highlighted ongoing efforts by the state's Forest Department and administration to address these issues, seeking additional central support and technological solutions to ensure a balanced approach to human safety and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025