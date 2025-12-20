Uttarakhand CM Dhami Boosts Agro-Economic Potential

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami embarked on a visit to Haridwar, signaling his dedication to revitalizing the state's industrial and agriculture-based economy. During his trip, CM Dhami inaugurated the MB Food Processing Plant in Bugghawala and a mushroom processing facility, marking a pivotal step in the region's development.

At the mushroom plant, Dhami was warmly received by a throng of workers and local residents who showered him with flowers. Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister conducted an inspection to understand the production process. Underlining agricultural advancements, Dhami stated that innovations like mushroom cultivation are fostering local employment and self-reliance.

In a related development, Dhami engaged in talks with Union Minister Bhupender Yadav about human-wildlife conflicts in Uttarakhand. He highlighted ongoing efforts by the state's Forest Department and administration to address these issues, seeking additional central support and technological solutions to ensure a balanced approach to human safety and wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)