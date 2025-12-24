UN experts condemn conviction of Jimmy Lai, urge humanitarian release amid due-process flaws

United Nations experts have voiced profound disappointment over the conviction of pro-democracy media entrepreneur Jimmy Lai, calling for his immediate release on humanitarian grounds. Their statement comes after years of engagement with authorities in Hong Kong SAR regarding his case and amid mounting concerns about shrinking civic space and judicial independence.

A Symbol of the Erosion of Fundamental Freedoms

“Jimmy Lai’s conviction is another symbolic turn in the dramatic decline in fundamental freedoms and judicial independence in Hong Kong SAR since 2019,” the experts said. They warned that the case illustrates the extent to which authorities are willing to go to silence dissent — even against a 78-year-old man with serious health issues.

Lai was convicted on 15 December 2025 on charges of sedition and foreign collusion under the National Security Law, more than five years after his arrest. UN experts had repeatedly raised concerns that these charges stemmed directly from his criticism of the Chinese Government and his advocacy for democracy and press freedom.

Serious Due Process Concerns

The experts expressed alarm over procedural failures throughout the trial, including allegations that at least one prosecution witness — formerly a co-defendant — had been tortured in China, and that this evidence was neither investigated nor excluded by the court.

“This conviction represents a direct assault on freedom of expression and media freedom, and is deliberately aimed at deepening the chilling effect on civil society,” they said. The decision, they added, targets independent journalists, activists, and human rights defenders whose only “offence” is expressing their views.

A Longstanding Advocate for Press Freedom

Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct Apple Daily, has been one of Hong Kong’s most prominent voices in defence of press freedom and democracy. He was arrested in August 2020 largely for tweets, interviews and articles criticising the National Security Law and warning of its impact on fundamental rights.

Since then, Lai has faced a series of prosecutions widely viewed as retaliatory. Experts noted that the volume and severity of cases against an elderly man appear designed to punish and exhaust him through prolonged detention.

Call for Humanitarian Release

As Lai awaits sentencing, UN experts urged authorities to consider his age, health conditions, and the time he has already served.“We urge the Government and the court to issue a non-custodial sentence or release him on humanitarian grounds,” they said.

Lai has previously received:

17 months in prison (2021) for unauthorised assembly linked to pro-democracy protests

5 years and 9 months (2022) for a fraud conviction

UN experts have raised concerns about his treatment repeatedly—in 2020, 2023 and 2024—and have reviewed the Government’s responses. They reiterated their willingness to continue dialogue.

UN Determination of Arbitrary Detention

In 2024, the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention found Jimmy Lai’s detention to be unlawful and arbitrary, calling for his immediate and unconditional release — a call that remains unheeded.

The latest conviction, experts warn, compounds the longstanding erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong and undermines international human rights law obligations.