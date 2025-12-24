Left Menu

Thane Family Accused of Defrauding Businessman in Forex Scam

A businessman from Thane district was defrauded of $20,000 in a foreign exchange scam by a family under the guise of providing assistance with travel checks for his friend's daughter's studies in Dubai. Authorities have filed a case, but the suspects remain at large.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 24-12-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 11:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A family in Thane district, Maharashtra, has been accused of defrauding a local businessman of $20,000, supposedly to aid in foreign exchange services. The crime was allegedly perpetrated under the guise of assisting with travel checks necessary for an acquaintance's daughter's education in Dubai.

According to the complaint registered with the Mahatma Phule Chowk police, Rajesh Amritlal Bhatia fell victim to the scam on November 6 while trying to facilitate financial arrangements for a long-time friend's daughter. Bhatia alleges he was carrying $20,000 when he was lured into the home of the suspects, two of whom were brothers he had known through his friend.

Inspector Baliramsing Shankarshing Pardeshi confirmed that a cheating case has been registered following preliminary inquiries. The suspects have absconded, and efforts are underway to locate and apprehend the accused family members.

