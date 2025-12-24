Left Menu

Mumbai Businessman Falls Victim to Elaborate Rs 80 Lakh Scam

A businessman in Mumbai lost Rs 80 lakh in a scam when a fraudster, posing as an associate, collected money from his home. The scam was bolstered by a fake code sent via WhatsApp. Police are investigating the case and searching for unidentified suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai-based businessman was defrauded of Rs 80 lakh in a sophisticated scam where a conman impersonated a trusted associate to collect cash from his home. The incident unfolded when the imposter showed a convincing secret code to the victim's wife to gain her trust.

The victim, Shankarlal Ratanlal Gidda, filed a complaint after realizing the fraud. Gidda runs a logistics business and frequently transacts with his business associate, Sundar Sumani, based in Bengaluru. Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

Authorities revealed that the scam began with a phone call to Sumani by a person claiming to be a mutual contact's friend. Unaware of the deceit, Sumani relayed this information to Gidda, allowing the fraudster to execute his plan successfully. The police are tracing mobile numbers to hunt down the perpetrators.

(With inputs from agencies.)

