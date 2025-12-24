Kerala Implements Voter Assistance Measures Amid Electoral Roll Concerns

The Kerala government announced measures to assist voters impacted by the state's current electoral roll revision. Help desks and outreach campaigns will be launched following concerns over voter exclusion during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was revealed that over 24 lakh potential voters were omitted from the draft list and 19.3 lakh require hearings to affirm their eligibility. Allegations about unusually high exclusions in some polling stations have raised process integrity concerns.

The government plans widespread outreach, employing Anganwadi and ASHA workers, as well as Kudumbashree volunteers, to ensure no eligible voter is left out. Special campaigns in schools and awareness programs for young voters are also part of this comprehensive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)