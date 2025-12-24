Left Menu

Kerala Implements Voter Assistance Measures Amid Electoral Roll Concerns

The Kerala government has unveiled plans to establish help desks and extensive outreach initiatives to support voters affected by the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the state's electoral rolls. With over 24 lakh voters excluded and 19.3 lakh needing re-verification, the state aims to ensure no eligible voter loses their rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 24-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 19:23 IST
Kerala Implements Voter Assistance Measures Amid Electoral Roll Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government announced measures to assist voters impacted by the state's current electoral roll revision. Help desks and outreach campaigns will be launched following concerns over voter exclusion during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

In a Cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it was revealed that over 24 lakh potential voters were omitted from the draft list and 19.3 lakh require hearings to affirm their eligibility. Allegations about unusually high exclusions in some polling stations have raised process integrity concerns.

The government plans widespread outreach, employing Anganwadi and ASHA workers, as well as Kudumbashree volunteers, to ensure no eligible voter is left out. Special campaigns in schools and awareness programs for young voters are also part of this comprehensive strategy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025