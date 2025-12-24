Left Menu

Protests Erupt in Bihar: Demands for Action Against Bangladesh Violence

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and other right-wing groups protested in Bihar against atrocities on Hindus in Bangladesh. Protesters demanded the central government of India take action. Demonstrations occurred in Patna, Bhagalpur, and Motihari, with calls for Prime Minister Modi's intervention to protect the Hindu minority in Bangladesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 24-12-2025 21:28 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:28 IST
Bihar saw widespread protests on Wednesday as members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations took a firm stand against the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Patna, led by its national president R N Singh, VHP workers staged a protest march in the Kumhrar area, vocally condemning the interim government of Bangladesh.

Protesters in Bhagalpur and Motihari echoed similar sentiments, demanding urgent action from the Indian central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)

