Protests Erupt in Bihar: Demands for Action Against Bangladesh Violence

Bihar saw widespread protests on Wednesday as members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and other right-wing organisations took a firm stand against the ongoing atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh.

In Patna, led by its national president R N Singh, VHP workers staged a protest march in the Kumhrar area, vocally condemning the interim government of Bangladesh.

Protesters in Bhagalpur and Motihari echoed similar sentiments, demanding urgent action from the Indian central government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)