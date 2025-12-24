National Test House and India Post Join Hands to Expand Quality Testing Access

In a major move to strengthen consumer protection and improve nationwide access to quality testing services, the National Test House (NTH) under the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, has signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Department of Posts, Ministry of Communications. The agreement will facilitate countrywide sample collection and ensure their safe, reliable, and timely delivery to NTH laboratories.

Signed on 24 December 2025, coinciding with National Consumer Day, the MoU marks a pivotal step in delivering quality assurance services to citizens through an efficient government-to-government partnership. The ceremony was held at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi, in the presence of Pralhad Joshi, Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, and B. L. Verma, Minister of State.

India Post to Provide Doorstep Sample Pickup Nationwide

Under the MoU, the Department of Posts will utilise its vast, trusted postal network—spanning urban, rural, and remote areas—to:

Provide doorstep pickup of samples from customers

Transport them securely to NTH laboratories located in Kolkata, Ghaziabad, Mumbai, Jaipur, Guwahati, Varanasi, and Chennai

This seamless logistics support will significantly improve the reach and accessibility of NTH’s testing services, especially for consumers, MSMEs, startups, and businesses in underserved regions.

Boosting Consumer Protection, Ease of Doing Business, and Quality Culture

The collaboration is designed to address key logistical barriers that often hinder timely and affordable access to testing facilities. By reducing turnaround time and expanding access, the initiative will:

Strengthen consumer protection mechanisms

Support MSMEs and startups in meeting regulatory and quality norms

Promote standardisation and compliance across sectors

Enhance the ease of doing business, especially for remote enterprises

The improved testing ecosystem will empower consumers with safer products while enabling industry players to achieve higher quality benchmarks.

Aligned with Atmanirbhar Bharat: Quality as the Cornerstone of Competitiveness

The partnership reinforces the government’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, recognising that strong quality systems and reliable standardisation processes are essential for:

Building consumer trust

Enhancing global competitiveness

Supporting a self-reliant and resilient India

By tapping the strengths of two major public-sector entities, the government is demonstrating effective inter-ministerial cooperation and optimal use of national infrastructure for public benefit.

A Milestone Toward Universal Access to Quality Testing

The NTH–India Post collaboration represents a transformative step toward making high-quality testing services accessible to every citizen in India. It aims to create a more transparent, accountable, and trustworthy marketplace—one where consumers can rely on rigorous quality standards and businesses can grow with confidence.