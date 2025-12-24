Washington Ambush: The Case Against Rahmanullah Lakanwal
Rahmanullah Lakanwal has been charged with federal firearms offenses related to the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House. The incident resulted in the death of Sarah Beckstrom and the injury of Andrew Wolfe. Lakanwal, an Afghan national, entered the U.S. in 2021.
Rahmanullah Lakanwal, 29, is facing federal firearms charges following a deadly ambush on November 26, near the White House, targeting two National Guard troops. One soldier was killed, and another severely injured in the attack, marking a high-profile case under review for a possible death penalty.
The defendant, accused of transporting a stolen firearm into Washington, D.C. from Bellingham, Washington, had military ties to U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Lakanwal, who entered the country via Operation Allies Welcome, has pleaded not guilty to the D.C. charges.
This tragic event highlights the ongoing security measures in the nation's capital, where federal agents and troops have been deployed since August. Legal proceedings are underway to determine the severity of the penalty for Lakanwal, whose trial has moved to District Court.