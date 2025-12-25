Left Menu

Turkish Authorities Foil Holiday Attacks

Turkish authorities detained 115 Islamic State suspects planning attacks during Christmas and New Year celebrations. The operation was conducted by the Istanbul police, who targeted non-Muslims. A total of 124 locations were raided, resulting in the capture of 115 suspects and the seizure of weapons and ammunition.

Ankara | Updated: 25-12-2025
In a significant security operation, Turkish authorities have detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State group accused of plotting attacks during Christmas and New Year festivities. The sweeping arrests were revealed by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Istanbul police acted swiftly against the planned attacks, which allegedly targeted non-Muslim communities during the holiday season. Law enforcement officials detailed that a coordinated crackdown resulted in raids across 124 locations in Istanbul.

Out of 137 suspects sought, 115 were apprehended, with a cache of pistols and ammunition being secured, authorities confirmed. This operation underscores Turkey's ongoing efforts to safeguard public safety amidst heightened seasonal risks.

