Turkish Authorities Foil Holiday Attacks

In a significant security operation, Turkish authorities have detained 115 suspected members of the Islamic State group accused of plotting attacks during Christmas and New Year festivities. The sweeping arrests were revealed by the Istanbul chief prosecutor's office on Thursday.

Following a tip-off, Istanbul police acted swiftly against the planned attacks, which allegedly targeted non-Muslim communities during the holiday season. Law enforcement officials detailed that a coordinated crackdown resulted in raids across 124 locations in Istanbul.

Out of 137 suspects sought, 115 were apprehended, with a cache of pistols and ammunition being secured, authorities confirmed. This operation underscores Turkey's ongoing efforts to safeguard public safety amidst heightened seasonal risks.