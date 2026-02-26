AI Boosts Productivity Without Triggering Job Cuts in Eurozone

Artificial intelligence is enhancing productivity in the eurozone, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Though concerns about job losses due to automation persist, such effects have not yet materialized, she indicated.

Lagarde addressed the European Parliament, revealing that AI is currently boosting economic productivity. However, she assured that the anticipated surge in redundancies has not occurred.

Despite these positive developments, Lagarde stressed the need for continuous monitoring of AI's impact on employment. She promised that the ECB will remain vigilant about potential future labor market disruptions due to automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)