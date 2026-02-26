Left Menu

AI Boosts Productivity Without Triggering Job Cuts in Eurozone

Artificial intelligence is driving productivity gains in the eurozone, says European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Although AI has not yet resulted in significant layoffs, vigilance is necessary regarding its future impact on the labor market. Lagarde emphasized a cautious but observant approach during her address to the European Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Frankfurt | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:38 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:38 IST
AI Boosts Productivity Without Triggering Job Cuts in Eurozone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Germany

Artificial intelligence is enhancing productivity in the eurozone, according to European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde. Though concerns about job losses due to automation persist, such effects have not yet materialized, she indicated.

Lagarde addressed the European Parliament, revealing that AI is currently boosting economic productivity. However, she assured that the anticipated surge in redundancies has not occurred.

Despite these positive developments, Lagarde stressed the need for continuous monitoring of AI's impact on employment. She promised that the ECB will remain vigilant about potential future labor market disruptions due to automation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

Christine Lagarde Stays the Course: Digital Euro on the Horizon

 Global
2
Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

Bomb Threat Sparked by Emailed Warning Unleashes Major Security Operation

 India
3
Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

Protest for Due Dearness Allowance Halts Traffic in Kolkata

 India
4
Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

Kremlin Navigates Economic Challenges Amid Falling Energy Revenues

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026