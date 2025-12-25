Bajrang Dal Protests Over Church Program Controversy

The Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church, claiming that a Christmas event at the church depicted Hindu religion and society in an objectionable manner.

Protesters gathered at the church's main entrance, chanting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev', voicing their disapproval of the event's content. The assembly ended after they submitted a memorandum urging for an inquiry and stringent measures against those responsible.

The protest was sparked by claims that the event included dubious portrayals of Hinduism and conversion issues. Police received a memorandum and ensured that the situation will be investigated, emphasizing that law and order would be maintained.

(With inputs from agencies.)