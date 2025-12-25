Bajrang Dal Protests Over Church Program Controversy
Bajrang Dal members protested outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church, alleging anti-Hindu content during a Christmas program. They recited 'Hanuman Chalisa' and demanded an investigation. A memorandum was submitted to the police. Authorities promised to examine the issue and ensure no law and order disruption.
- Country:
- India
The Bajrang Dal staged a demonstration outside St Alphonsus Cathedral Church, claiming that a Christmas event at the church depicted Hindu religion and society in an objectionable manner.
Protesters gathered at the church's main entrance, chanting slogans like 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Har Har Mahadev', voicing their disapproval of the event's content. The assembly ended after they submitted a memorandum urging for an inquiry and stringent measures against those responsible.
The protest was sparked by claims that the event included dubious portrayals of Hinduism and conversion issues. Police received a memorandum and ensured that the situation will be investigated, emphasizing that law and order would be maintained.
(With inputs from agencies.)