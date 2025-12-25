Left Menu

Maoist Leader Ganesh Uike Among Four Killed in Odisha Encounter

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was killed in a gun-battle with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district on Thursday. Uike was a central committee member of CPI(Maoist) and led the banned outfit in Odisha. Three other Maoists, including two women, were also killed in the encounter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:22 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:22 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Top Maoist leader Ganesh Uike was among four rebels killed in a gunfight with security forces in Odisha's Kandhamal district, police reported on Thursday.

Ganesh Uike, a central committee member of CPI(Maoist), was the chief of the banned group in Odisha and had a bounty of Rs 1.1 crore on his head, according to a senior officer leading anti-Naxal operations.

The encounter occurred in a forested area within Chakapad police station's jurisdiction. Among the deceased were Uike, aged 69, and known by multiple aliases. The identities of the other three deceased, including two women, remain unknown as investigations continue.

