Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee: A Statesman Without Enemies

On Thursday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and key BJP figures paid homage to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 101st birth anniversary. At Patliputra Atal Park, they laid floral tributes to his statue to celebrate his enduring legacy.

Vijay Sinha, Kumar's deputy, reiterated Vajpayee's ability to remain untarnished in politics, calling him 'Ajatshatru' for his no-enemies status and acknowledging his cross-party respect. Senior BJP leader Samrat Choudhary hailed Vajpayee's vision for a strong India.

At a conference in Patna, discussions revolved around Vajpayee's contributions, including India's nuclear status, the Golden Quadrilateral, and poverty alleviation programs. Current PM Narendra Modi is seen as furthering Vajpayee's vision for a self-reliant nation.