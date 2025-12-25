US News Round-Up: Waivers, Waivers, and Winter Woes

The U.S. transport safety regulator has extended a waiver on driving-time limits for drivers transporting heating fuels. This measure aims to expedite deliveries amid severe winter conditions negatively impacting propane supply lines, particularly from a key refinery in Pennsylvania. With storms affecting the area, public safety is a primary concern.

In legal news, the Trump administration's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein continue to unfold as more documents have been uncovered. The Justice Department has identified over a million potential documents related to Epstein, leading to delays in releasing information to the public. These findings will undergo redactions to safeguard the privacy of victims.

Amidst various ongoing developments, the U.S. economy has recorded growth up to its fastest pace in two years during the last quarter. This increase is attributed to strong consumer spending and export levels. However, economists note potential momentum loss due to living costs and recent government shut-downs.

