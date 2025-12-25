Left Menu

US News Round-Up: Waivers, Waivers, and Winter Woes

The U.S. transport safety regulator has extended a driving-time waiver for heating fuel haulers to speed up deliveries during severe winter conditions. This extension comes amidst storms affecting propane supplies, posing risks to public safety. Meanwhile, the Justice Department has uncovered numerous documents related to Epstein, delaying document releases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 18:28 IST
US News Round-Up: Waivers, Waivers, and Winter Woes
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. transport safety regulator has extended a waiver on driving-time limits for drivers transporting heating fuels. This measure aims to expedite deliveries amid severe winter conditions negatively impacting propane supply lines, particularly from a key refinery in Pennsylvania. With storms affecting the area, public safety is a primary concern.

In legal news, the Trump administration's dealings with Jeffrey Epstein continue to unfold as more documents have been uncovered. The Justice Department has identified over a million potential documents related to Epstein, leading to delays in releasing information to the public. These findings will undergo redactions to safeguard the privacy of victims.

Amidst various ongoing developments, the U.S. economy has recorded growth up to its fastest pace in two years during the last quarter. This increase is attributed to strong consumer spending and export levels. However, economists note potential momentum loss due to living costs and recent government shut-downs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

Criminal Case Launched After Southern Moscow Incident

 Global
2
US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

US Envoy Sparks Greenland Controversy Amidst International Tensions

 Global
3
Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

Tragedy Off Texas Coast: Mexican Navy Plane Crash Claims Six Lives

 Global
4
Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

Moscow Car Bombings Continue: A Pattern Emerges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Managing Local Debt in China: Insights from Europe’s Long Experience with Fiscal Rules

Building a Future-Ready Indian State: How Mission Karmayogi Is Reshaping Governance Skills

How Europe Is Failing and Protecting Its Youngest: Lessons from New WHO–UNICEF Data

Improving Foodborne Disease Detection Through Better Surveillance and Rapid Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025