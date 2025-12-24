Left Menu

The Unveiling of Epstein Documents and Trump's Alleged Jet Rides

Recently released documents by the DOJ reveal Donald Trump flew on convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein's private jet more than previously reported. Records show flights during the 1990s and connections with Ghislaine Maxwell. Despite claims, DOJ asserts these allegations lack credibility, and Trump denies wrongdoing.

The latest release of documents concerning Jeffrey Epstein suggests former President Donald Trump flew on Epstein's private jet more frequently than earlier reported. An email from a New York prosecutor highlighted eight flights in the 1990s, with Ghislaine Maxwell also present on several occasions.

The newly disclosed documents stem from a series of releases by the DOJ, sharing approximately 30,000 pages of records and numerous media files. Despite allegations, no criminal involvement by Trump is suggested, and he has continued to deny any misconduct.

The Justice Department has termed the claims against Trump unfounded, vowing to maintain transparency while adhering to legal requirements for Epstein's victims. The debate over these files remains heated in political circles, impacting both parties ahead of upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

