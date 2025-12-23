Left Menu

Survivor Criticizes DOJ Over Unredacted Epstein Documents

A survivor, identified as 'Jane Doe', has expressed distress after the U.S. Justice Department released documents revealing her real name in the Jeffrey Epstein case. Despite her attempts to remain anonymous, her name was displayed publicly. Survivors criticize DOJ's handling, demanding transparency and protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-12-2025 13:27 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 13:27 IST
Survivor Criticizes DOJ Over Unredacted Epstein Documents
Representative Image (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a recent development concerning the release of Epstein-linked documents, a survivor identified as 'Jane Doe' has voiced her distress over her real name being revealed in the files, as reported by CNN. The disclosure by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) comes despite her preference to remain anonymous.

Jane Doe's struggle highlights concerns about the DOJ's redaction process, as her name appeared in multiple documents made public last week. Her attempts to persuade the DOJ to protect her identity have, so far, proved unsuccessful. She reported receiving unsolicited calls, exacerbating her trauma rooted in past abuses by Epstein that she reported to the FBI back in 2009.

The incident has sparked criticism from survivors and lawmakers alike, who demand better transparency from the DOJ and accountability regarding individuals linked to Epstein. While DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin stated that efforts were underway to safeguard the victims, concerns remain prevalent among Epstein survivors and their advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025