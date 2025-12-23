Survivor Criticizes DOJ Over Unredacted Epstein Documents

In a recent development concerning the release of Epstein-linked documents, a survivor identified as 'Jane Doe' has voiced her distress over her real name being revealed in the files, as reported by CNN. The disclosure by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) comes despite her preference to remain anonymous.

Jane Doe's struggle highlights concerns about the DOJ's redaction process, as her name appeared in multiple documents made public last week. Her attempts to persuade the DOJ to protect her identity have, so far, proved unsuccessful. She reported receiving unsolicited calls, exacerbating her trauma rooted in past abuses by Epstein that she reported to the FBI back in 2009.

The incident has sparked criticism from survivors and lawmakers alike, who demand better transparency from the DOJ and accountability regarding individuals linked to Epstein. While DOJ spokesperson Chad Gilmartin stated that efforts were underway to safeguard the victims, concerns remain prevalent among Epstein survivors and their advocates.

(With inputs from agencies.)