Shahdara Heist: Thieves Make Off with Valuables in Broad Daylight

A burglary in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, was reported, with cash and gold and silver jewellery stolen from a vacant flat. The complaint was filed by Gaurav Pal, leading to a police investigation. Evidence collection is underway to determine the method of the break-in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 19:48 IST
  • India

A daring burglary took place in Shahdara, northeast Delhi, when unidentified suspects broke into a flat in broad daylight, making off with cash and gold and silver jewellery. The incident came to light after the homeowner, Gaurav Pal, lodged a complaint with the Jyoti Nagar police station.

According to police sources, the burglary occurred while the flat was unoccupied, allowing the thieves to ransack the premises unchecked. The value of the stolen assets is still being calculated, but the loss is expected to be substantial.

The local police have registered a case and launched a full-scale investigation. Forensic teams have been called in to gather evidence and determine the exact method of entry used by the culprits, as efforts to track down those responsible continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

