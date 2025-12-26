Left Menu

Tragic Double Murder in Bihar: A Tale of Land Dispute

In Bihar's Gayaji district, a panchayat ward member and her husband were brutally murdered. Their bodies were discovered with their throats slit while they guarded harvested paddy. The incident appears linked to a lingering land dispute with threats reported weeks earlier, misleading evidence was found on site.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gayaji | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome double murder has shocked the residents of Bihar's Gayaji district, where a panchayat ward member, Keshri Devi, and her husband, Pradeep Yadav, were found dead with their throats slit.

According to City SP Ramanand Prasad Kaushal, the incident occurred at Chanpi village's threshing yard on Thursday night while the couple was guarding paddy. Senior police officers promptly arrived at the scene upon receiving the distressing news.

The victims' family revealed a history of a simmering land dispute which escalated into threats two weeks ago. Although an axe was recovered, devoid of bloodstains, authorities suspect it was planted to mislead the investigation, with another weapon likely used in the slayings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

