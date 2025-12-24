Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Assam: Grazing Land Dispute Sparks Violence

Violence erupted in West Karbi Anglong, Assam, over a dispute involving alleged illegal occupancy of grazing lands by Hindi-speaking communities. Assam's Chief Minister highlighted the role of the Gauhati High Court's stay order, emphasizing the state's adherence to legal proceedings. Two people died, and several were injured during clashes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Naharkatia | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:20 IST
Tensions flared in West Karbi Anglong district, Assam, as alleged encroachment on tribal grazing lands by Hindi-speaking communities led to violence. The Karbi community's demand for immediate eviction was met with a stay order from the Gauhati High Court, complicating the situation.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stressed the importance of court orders, indicating that legal channels must be followed to address the issue. Two individuals lost their lives, and dozens sustained injuries, including police personnel, during the escalations in Kheroni area.

Urging communities to maintain peace, CM Sarma noted the government's commitment to resolving disputes lawfully. Reacting to a hunger strike by agitated Karbi members, the state's focus remains on restoring calm before examining eviction demands further.

(With inputs from agencies.)

