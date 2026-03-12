Left Menu

Beirut Bombarded: Intensified Israeli Strikes Shake Lebanon

Israeli airstrikes targeted buildings near Beirut's governmental sites, intensifying conflict with Hezbollah. This escalation follows Hezbollah's rocket attacks and resulted in significant deaths and displacements across Lebanon. Israeli expansion includes warnings and evacuations as both sides exchange heavy firepower, drawing in regional powers like Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 23:38 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 23:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes hit two buildings near the Lebanese government's headquarters in Beirut, intensifying Israel's offensive against Hezbollah.

The strikes followed Hezbollah's largest rocket salvo, prompting Israel to expand its military campaign, targeting areas across Beirut and forcing mass evacuations.

With a rising death toll and accusations of humanitarian law violations, the regional conflict sees increased intervention from powers like Iran, while the UN warns of severe civilian consequences.

