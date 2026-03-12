Beirut Bombarded: Intensified Israeli Strikes Shake Lebanon

In a significant escalation of conflict, Israeli airstrikes hit two buildings near the Lebanese government's headquarters in Beirut, intensifying Israel's offensive against Hezbollah.

The strikes followed Hezbollah's largest rocket salvo, prompting Israel to expand its military campaign, targeting areas across Beirut and forcing mass evacuations.

With a rising death toll and accusations of humanitarian law violations, the regional conflict sees increased intervention from powers like Iran, while the UN warns of severe civilian consequences.

