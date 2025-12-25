China has leveled accusations at the United States, alleging a distortion of its defense policy intended to obstruct the progress of China-India relations. The remarks were made by foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lin responded to inquiries about whether China might use a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to discourage U.S.-India relations from deepening. Viewing its relationship with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin expressed that the border issue is solely between China and India and criticized any external country for passing judgment.

This development comes after a Pentagon report claimed that China likely aims to utilize decreased tensions to stabilize its bilateral relations and prevent a strengthening of U.S.-India ties.