China Accuses U.S. of Distorting Defense Policy to Thwart China-India Ties

China claimed the U.S. is misrepresenting its defense policy to prevent stronger China-India relations. Foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian addressed the issue, emphasizing China's strategic viewpoint on India ties and criticizing external judgments. The Pentagon alleged China aims to stabilize these ties and hinder U.S.-India relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 13:58 IST
China has leveled accusations at the United States, alleging a distortion of its defense policy intended to obstruct the progress of China-India relations. The remarks were made by foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian during a press briefing on Thursday.

Lin responded to inquiries about whether China might use a recent easing of tensions with India over disputed border areas to discourage U.S.-India relations from deepening. Viewing its relationship with India from a strategic and long-term perspective, Lin expressed that the border issue is solely between China and India and criticized any external country for passing judgment.

This development comes after a Pentagon report claimed that China likely aims to utilize decreased tensions to stabilize its bilateral relations and prevent a strengthening of U.S.-India ties.

