Honoring Guru Gobind Singh: A Beacon of Courage and Righteousness

On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the revered Sikh leader, emphasizing his enduring fight against injustice and unrighteousness.

In a message on social media, Adityanath praised Guru Gobind Singh as an embodiment of courage and sacrifice, and for founding the Khalsa Panth.

Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State Agriculture Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, echoed sentiments celebrating the guru's legacy of righteousness and his impact on humanity.

