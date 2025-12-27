Honoring Guru Gobind Singh: A Beacon of Courage and Righteousness
Uttar Pradesh leaders pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, celebrating his courage, sacrifice, and commitment to righteousness. The Sikh guru inspires humanity with his fight against injustice and his founding of the Khalsa Panth, promoting truth, integrity, and fearlessness among followers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:58 IST
- Country:
- India
On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the revered Sikh leader, emphasizing his enduring fight against injustice and unrighteousness.
In a message on social media, Adityanath praised Guru Gobind Singh as an embodiment of courage and sacrifice, and for founding the Khalsa Panth.
Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State Agriculture Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, echoed sentiments celebrating the guru's legacy of righteousness and his impact on humanity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Four Sahibzadas' sacrifice to be included in primary school curriculum: Rajasthan CM
Sacrifices of Guru Gobind Singh, Sahibzadas unparalleled: Fadnavis
Veer Baal Diwas a day of reverence to remember sacrifice of brave Sahibzades: PM
Unsettled Grief: The Heartbreaking Tale of Love, Murder, and Injustice
Tensions Flare Over Thakur's Sacrifice Remark: A Closer Look at Matua Politics