Honoring Guru Gobind Singh: A Beacon of Courage and Righteousness

Uttar Pradesh leaders pay tribute to Guru Gobind Singh on his birth anniversary, celebrating his courage, sacrifice, and commitment to righteousness. The Sikh guru inspires humanity with his fight against injustice and his founding of the Khalsa Panth, promoting truth, integrity, and fearlessness among followers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 27-12-2025 13:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 13:58 IST
On the birth anniversary of Guru Gobind Singh, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tribute to the revered Sikh leader, emphasizing his enduring fight against injustice and unrighteousness.

In a message on social media, Adityanath praised Guru Gobind Singh as an embodiment of courage and sacrifice, and for founding the Khalsa Panth.

Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, along with State Agriculture Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, echoed sentiments celebrating the guru's legacy of righteousness and his impact on humanity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

