Tributes Pour in for Timeless Symbol of Courage: Sri Guru Gobind Singh's Legacy Celebrated

Arunachal Pradesh's leadership, including Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein, marked the revered occasion of 'Parkash Utsav' by honoring the legacy of Sri Guru Gobind Singh. They acknowledged the tenth Sikh Guru as a timeless symbol of courage, compassion, and supreme sacrifice.

Celebrated as a towering figure in human history, Sri Guru Gobind Singh's life and teachings resonate deeply, guiding humanity with principles of truth, justice, and righteousness. Khandu emphasized how the Guru's legacy inspires selfless service and courage in today's society.

Echoing these sentiments, Deputy CM Mein praised the Guru as a visionary saint-warrior. He highlighted the enduring relevance of the Guru's messages of standing for truth and dignity, which continue to inspire and guide people towards bravery and unity.

