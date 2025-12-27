Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Yemeni Separatists Defy Saudi De-escalation Efforts

The Saudi-led coalition, backed by coalition spokesperson General Turki al-Malki, warns of counteraction against the Southern Transitional Council's (STC) military actions in Hadramout, Yemen. The STC, supported by the UAE, continues to assert control despite calls for de-escalation and mediation from Saudi officials.

27-12-2025
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Saudi-led coalition publicly cautioned against escalatory military actions in Yemen's Hadramout by the Southern Transitional Council (STC), a UAE-backed group. This statement was flagged by General Turki al-Malki in response to pleas from Yemen's Presidential Leadership Council to safeguard civilians amid growing tensions.

The STC, after asserting significant control in the south, rebuffed Saudi demands to vacate occupied territories in Hadramout and Mahra. Meanwhile, the region faces heightened instability, challenging de-escalation efforts led by Saudi mediators.

Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman called for the STC to engage with ongoing mediation, urging a peaceful resolution through consensus. He emphasized the necessity of addressing southern Yemen's political situation collectively, fostering mutual trust among Yemenis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

