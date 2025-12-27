Left Menu

Ashes Test Chaos: A Pitch Too Far?

In an unprecedented turn, 36 wickets fell in just two days during the fourth Ashes test at the MCG, raising concerns about the pitch's quality. England secured a rare win on Australian soil, but both captains criticized the conditions. The early finish cost Cricket Australia potential revenue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-12-2025 14:51 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 14:51 IST
Ashes Test Chaos: A Pitch Too Far?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The fourth Ashes test descended into chaos as a remarkable 36 wickets fell over two days at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), prompting criticism from the captains of Australia and England regarding the pitch's condition.

England managed a rare victory on Australian soil, their first in 15 years, by chasing down 175 runs. However, captain Ben Stokes was vocal about the pitch's shortcomings, attributing some of the game's rapid pace to the excessive grass left by the curator on day one.

Australia's interim captain Steve Smith also commented on the tricky wicket, noting the balance required for ground staff but acknowledging the financial implications for Cricket Australia, as a potential day three sell-out vanished, much like the previous series opener in Perth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

Dense Fog Causes Collision on National Highway 44

 India
2
Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

Arunachal Pradesh Orders Re-verification Amid Alleged Compensation Fraud

 India
3
Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

Tragic Dinner: Man Dies in Open Vadodara Manhole

 India
4
Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

Technocity's QUAD Project: A New Era in IT Infrastructure

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025