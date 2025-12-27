Ashes Test Chaos: A Pitch Too Far?

The fourth Ashes test descended into chaos as a remarkable 36 wickets fell over two days at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), prompting criticism from the captains of Australia and England regarding the pitch's condition.

England managed a rare victory on Australian soil, their first in 15 years, by chasing down 175 runs. However, captain Ben Stokes was vocal about the pitch's shortcomings, attributing some of the game's rapid pace to the excessive grass left by the curator on day one.

Australia's interim captain Steve Smith also commented on the tricky wicket, noting the balance required for ground staff but acknowledging the financial implications for Cricket Australia, as a potential day three sell-out vanished, much like the previous series opener in Perth.

