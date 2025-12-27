Left Menu

Rajasthan Stands Firm: Protecting the Aravalli Mountain Range

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the importance of preserving the Aravalli mountain range, stating that no new mining activities will be permitted. The state is conducting joint operations to curb illegal mining and is implementing a Rs 250-crore development project to restore the region's ecology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:45 IST
The Aravalli mountain range, a vital natural heritage of Rajasthan, remains a focal point for preservation efforts by the state government. On Saturday, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma reiterated his administration's commitment to safeguarding the range from illegal mining activities.

During a comprehensive review session with key departments, Sharma instructed the launch of joint operations with law enforcement to combat unlawful mining within the Aravalli districts. This follows claims by the opposition Congress party that impending legal revisions might compromise the range's protection, potentially exposing it to exploitative activities.

In response, federal authorities have mandated an absolute prohibition on issuing new mining licenses in the Aravalli zone. Sharma assured rigorous implementation of these directives, along with the Supreme Court and Central Empowered Committee guidelines. Additionally, the government is spearheading a Rs 250-crore project to foster ecological rehabilitation by planting dense forests over 32,000 hectares.

