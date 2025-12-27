Hyderabad's Fight Against Crime: Tech Transformations and Future Plans

In 2025, Hyderabad recorded a significant 15% decrease in crime rates compared to the previous year, marking a triumph in law enforcement efforts, according to Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

While certain crimes, including offenses against women and POCSO cases, saw an increase, major reductions were observed in cybercrime and various bodily and property offenses. The city registered 3,735 cybercrime cases, descending from 4,042 in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Hyderabad Police plan extensive improvements, deploying technology to predict and prevent crimes more effectively. These initiatives include AI-enhanced surveillance, smarter traffic systems, and comprehensive awareness campaigns on digital fraud and food adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)