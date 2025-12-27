Left Menu

Hyderabad's Fight Against Crime: Tech Transformations and Future Plans

Hyderabad saw a 15% decline in crimes in 2025 compared to 2024, thanks to enhanced policing efforts. While crimes against women rose by 6%, overall cases like cybercrimes decreased. The police aim to leverage technology in 2026 for anticipatory action, improving crime prediction, investigation, and community safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:41 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In 2025, Hyderabad recorded a significant 15% decrease in crime rates compared to the previous year, marking a triumph in law enforcement efforts, according to Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar.

While certain crimes, including offenses against women and POCSO cases, saw an increase, major reductions were observed in cybercrime and various bodily and property offenses. The city registered 3,735 cybercrime cases, descending from 4,042 in 2024.

Looking ahead to 2026, the Hyderabad Police plan extensive improvements, deploying technology to predict and prevent crimes more effectively. These initiatives include AI-enhanced surveillance, smarter traffic systems, and comprehensive awareness campaigns on digital fraud and food adulteration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

