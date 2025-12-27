Left Menu

Assam's Electoral Roll Shake-Up: 10.56 Lakh Voters Removed

Over 10.56 lakh voters have been removed from Assam's electoral rolls following the Special Revision. This comprehensive verification process aimed to rectify errors, identify multiple entries, and update details of deceased and relocated voters. The final rolls will be published on February 10, after resolving any claims and objections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 27-12-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 18:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant update to Assam's electoral landscape, the Election Commission has removed 10.56 lakh voters following a comprehensive Special Revision of electoral rolls. This revision, completed before the upcoming assembly polls, aims to ensure accuracy and transparency in the voting process.

The integrated draft rolls, released recently, reflect a total of 2,51,09,754 voters, excluding 93,021 categorized as D-Voters due to citizenship concerns. The removal of voters was due to reasons such as death, relocation, or multiple registrations.

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar emphasized that the revision seeks to create an error-free electoral roll, facilitating the enrolment of eligible voters and the correction of existing entries. Political parties have actively participated in the process, with final rolls expected on February 10.

