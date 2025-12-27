Boosting Coconut Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has requested Rs 200 crore from the Centre to revamp the state's coconut farming and market infrastructure. Despite high productivity, farmers face low prices and inadequate market support. The proposal aims to enhance value addition, generate jobs, and stabilize farmer incomes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 27-12-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:23 IST
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the central government for Rs 200 crore to overhaul the state's coconut farming infrastructure.
In correspondence to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's leading productivity, despite challenges in market infrastructure and farmer incomes.
The comprehensive proposal aims to create employment and transform the state into a value-added coconut hub, aligning with national objectives like Doubling Farmers' Income and Atmanirbhar Bharat.
(With inputs from agencies.)