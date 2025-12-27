Boosting Coconut Prosperity in Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has appealed to the central government for Rs 200 crore to overhaul the state's coconut farming infrastructure.

In correspondence to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Naidu highlighted Andhra Pradesh's leading productivity, despite challenges in market infrastructure and farmer incomes.

The comprehensive proposal aims to create employment and transform the state into a value-added coconut hub, aligning with national objectives like Doubling Farmers' Income and Atmanirbhar Bharat.

