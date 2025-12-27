Left Menu

Trio Nabbed for Harassment: A Courageous Woman's Pursuit of Justice

Three youths were arrested in Bengaluru for allegedly stalking and harassing a woman. The incident involved an 18-year-old and two 19-year-olds. The victim, identified as an actor, shared her ordeal on social media, leading to swift police action and the arrest of the suspects.

Updated: 27-12-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 19:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three youths have been apprehended in Bengaluru on charges of stalking and harassing a woman, authorities confirmed on Saturday.

The unsettling event unraveled on December 24 as the woman traveled from Jayanagar Metro Station to BTM Layout. Two of the suspects, both 19 years old, are employed at a local chicken shop, while the third, aged 18, works in a garage.

The victim, who maintains a presence as an actor on social media, recounted how the three unknown men pursued her along an initially desolate road and persisted onto busier streets. Her social media post, accompanied by images and a video capturing the moment she confronted them, precipitated prompt police intervention. An FIR, filed under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has led to the suspects being detained and remanded to custody.

(With inputs from agencies.)

