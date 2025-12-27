Left Menu

East Bengal FC Clinches Consecutive Victories in Indian Women’s League Thriller

East Bengal FC secured a 2-1 victory over Garhwal United FC in the Indian Women’s League, with goals from Sulanjana Raul and Fazila Ikwaput. Despite a late goal from Monisha Singha for Garhwal, East Bengal's solid performance placed them fourth in the rankings with a perfect six points.

Updated: 27-12-2025 19:28 IST
In a gripping match at the Kalyani Stadium, East Bengal FC achieved their second consecutive triumph in the Indian Women's League, outplaying Garhwal United FC with a 2-1 scoreline. Sulanjana Raul set the tone with an early 22nd-minute strike, with Fazila Ikwaput doubling the lead in the 63rd minute.

Garhwal United, who struggled for most of the match, managed to reduce the deficit through substitute Monisha Singha in the 72nd minute, hinting at a possible comeback. Despite this effort, East Bengal prevailed, showcasing dominance and securing their place with a flawless record in the league so far.

This victory places East Bengal fourth in the league, having garnered six out of six possible points, while Garhwal United, who suffered their first-ever loss, slipped to third. The match highlighted East Bengal's strategic gameplay and resilience, further enhancing their prospects in the competition.

