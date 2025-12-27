Congress Stands Firm in Defense of MGNREGA

The Congress party has launched a nationwide campaign to oppose the repeal of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), starting January 5. Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of undermining rural economies and democratic values, echoing previous dissatisfaction witnessed during the farm laws agitation.

During a press conference, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge disclosed that the party aims to mobilize the public through rallies, as was done to combat the farm laws. The Congress Working Committee reinforced its commitment to protecting MGNREGA, seeing it as a fundamental constitutional right for rural employment and democratic engagement.

Criticism centered on the government's new legislation replacing MGNREGA, with party leaders pledging unity in defending workers' rights. Rahul Gandhi further argued that this move erodes state autonomy and disproportionately harms vulnerable communities, but benefits billionaires. The Congress vows to reverse this policy change through united opposition action.

(With inputs from agencies.)