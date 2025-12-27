Left Menu

Turmoil in Bangladesh: Unrest and Allegations Rock Nation

Amidst allegations and violence, the death of Inqilab Mancha leader Sharif Osman Hadi has sparked disorder in Bangladesh. Accusations against the interim government emerged following attacks on media outlets and cultural organizations. The situation continues to be volatile as political tensions rise ahead of the general election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 27-12-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh faces escalating unrest following the death of Sharif Osman Hadi, a prominent leader of the Inqilab Mancha. His death has unleashed a wave of violence, including attacks on major media outlets and cultural institutions, sparking intense allegations against the interim government.

Nurul Kabir, President of the Editors Council, harshly criticized a section of the government for enabling the violence that erupted after Hadi's passing. Kabir, also the editor of New Age, claims an organized force orchestrated these attacks, which underscores deep-rooted political tensions.

Interim government Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan condemned the attackers, describing them as common adversaries. As the nation braces for the upcoming general election, instability persists and pressure mounts on the government to address the situation swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

