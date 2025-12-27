Altercation in Farsh Bazar: Minors Apprehended After Eve-Teasing Incident

In northeast Delhi's Farsh Bazar area, a confrontation involving minors unfolded following an alleged eve-teasing incident on Saturday evening, according to police reports.

Officers received a PCR call at around 6 pm about the eve-teasing and subsequent brawl. A 17-year-old reportedly passed objectionable remarks to two girls, aged 16 and 14, resulting in an altercation.

The girls' cousins intervened, leading to a physical scuffle. The accused called his friends, and ensuing fights caused injuries and damage to a scooter. A case has been filed under relevant sections, with proceedings under the Juvenile Justice Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)