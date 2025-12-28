Left Menu

Tripura: A Year of Milestones and Challenges

Tripura became the third fully literate state in India, despite political tensions between BJP and Tipra Motha Party (TMP) and security threats from Bangladesh. A business summit attracted Rs 3,700 crore in investments. The state also saw developments in healthcare and infrastructure while maintaining law and order amidst political unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 28-12-2025 10:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 10:08 IST
Tripura has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the third fully literate state in the country, behind Mizoram and Goa. This achievement came despite ongoing political tensions between the ruling BJP and Tipra Motha Party (TMP), and security concerns due to anti-India sentiments in neighboring Bangladesh.

The state recorded a literacy rate of 95.6%, surpassing UNESCO's threshold for being declared fully literate. While political tensions loom, the region saw a slew of developments, including a business summit that attracted investment proposals worth Rs 3,700 crore. In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the refurbished Tripureshwari Temple, marking another leap in tourism and cultural revival.

Though the state government reports a decrease in crime rates, opposition leaders paint a different picture, alleging widespread violence and lawlessness. As the state prepares for the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections, political volatility and economic prospects hang in a delicate balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

