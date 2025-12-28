Telangana's Water Wars: Assembly Session Set for Heated Debates

The upcoming winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is poised for intense debates, particularly over contentious river water disputes. The ruling Congress and opposition BRS are locked in a fierce verbal battle.

At the heart of the conflict is the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project, with BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao criticizing the current government for its inadequate response to the Union government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses the BRS of betrayals deeper than those during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. This heated discourse signals a turbulent session.

In addition to the water wars, BRS may press Congress on unfulfilled election promises, but Congress plans to spotlight controversies related to the Kaleshwaram project. The ongoing political sparring sets the stage for a dramatic session amid recent electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)