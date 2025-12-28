Left Menu

Telangana's Water Wars: Assembly Session Set for Heated Debates

The Telangana Legislative Assembly's winter session is predicted to be tumultuous, focusing on river water disputes between the Congress and the BRS. The BRS accuses the Congress government of failing on water rights while Congress challenges BRS over alleged failures and corruption in large irrigation projects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 28-12-2025 11:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 11:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming winter session of the Telangana Legislative Assembly is poised for intense debates, particularly over contentious river water disputes. The ruling Congress and opposition BRS are locked in a fierce verbal battle.

At the heart of the conflict is the Palamuru-Rangareddy irrigation project, with BRS leader K Chandrasekhar Rao criticizing the current government for its inadequate response to the Union government. Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy accuses the BRS of betrayals deeper than those during the undivided Andhra Pradesh era. This heated discourse signals a turbulent session.

In addition to the water wars, BRS may press Congress on unfulfilled election promises, but Congress plans to spotlight controversies related to the Kaleshwaram project. The ongoing political sparring sets the stage for a dramatic session amid recent electoral outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

