Tragic Explosion Takes Young Rider's Life

A 20-year-old motorcycle rider, Sukhram Barela, tragically died in an explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district. Engaged in blasting work, he was carrying detonators when the incident occurred. Authorities are investigating the explosion, which happened near a grit blasting machine in Ramnagar.

Updated: 28-12-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2025 17:11 IST
A young man's life was tragically cut short in an explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, according to local police. The victim, 20-year-old Sukhram Barela, was involved in blasting operations at wells and other sites.

Authorities revealed that Barela was carrying a significant number of detonators for his work. The explosion took place in the morning as he approached a grit blasting machine in the Ramnagar area.

An active investigation is underway, with local law enforcement having registered a case to ascertain the precise causes behind the tragic incident.

