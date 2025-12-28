Tragic Explosion Takes Young Rider's Life

A young man's life was tragically cut short in an explosion in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district on Sunday, according to local police. The victim, 20-year-old Sukhram Barela, was involved in blasting operations at wells and other sites.

Authorities revealed that Barela was carrying a significant number of detonators for his work. The explosion took place in the morning as he approached a grit blasting machine in the Ramnagar area.

An active investigation is underway, with local law enforcement having registered a case to ascertain the precise causes behind the tragic incident.