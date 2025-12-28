Meghalaya Dismisses Bangladesh Police Claims Over Suspects' Border Crossing

Security agencies in Meghalaya have categorically dismissed claims by the Bangladesh Police regarding the alleged entry into the state of killers involved in a high-profile murder case. The assertions have been described as baseless and misleading by Inspector General O P Opadhyay, the top Border Security Force official in the region.

Reports from Dhaka had earlier suggested that suspects in the killing of Inquilab Moncho leader Sharif Osman Hadi had crossed into Meghalaya through the Haluaghat border. However, both the BSF and local police authorities in Meghalaya have found no evidence to support such claims, emphasizing the lack of intelligence corroboration.

With the border area consistently monitored, BSF officials assured that any attempts at illegal movement would be detected immediately. The sector remains under high alert due to the ongoing unrest in neighboring Bangladesh, ensuring both preventive measures and security vigilance.

(With inputs from agencies.)