Dehradun Canteen Clash Turns Deadly: Student Succumbs to Injuries

A student from Tripura, Angel Chakma, succumbed to injuries sustained during a brawl at a Dehradun canteen. The altercation, involving sharp weapons, led to murder charges posthumously. Five people are in custody, while one suspect has potentially fled to Nepal. Police continue to investigate the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-12-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 27-12-2025 20:57 IST
In a tragic turn of events, a student from Tripura has died following a violent altercation at a Dehradun canteen, according to police reports released on Saturday.

Angel Chakma, 24, was allegedly assaulted with a sharp object and a 'kadaa' during a brawl involving multiple individuals on December 9. He succumbed to his injuries after 17 days of hospitalization.

Murder charges have been filed posthumously, with five of the assailants apprehended. One suspect, believed to be from Nepal, might have fled the country, police authorities revealed.

